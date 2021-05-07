Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Building Information Modeling (BIM) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Building Information Modeling (BIM) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

3D BIM Management of Design Models

4D BIM Management of Schedule

5D BIM Management of Costs

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Architects

AEC engineering Offices

Contractors

Owners

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Autodesk, Inc (US)

AVEVA Group (UK)

Nemetschek AG (Germany)

Trimble Navigation Ltd (US)

Dassault Systemes S.A. (France)

Bentley Systems, Inc (US)

Cadsoft Corporation (US)

RIB Software AG (Germany)

Siemens (Germany)

Robert Mcneel & Associates (US)

Hongye Technology (China)

Lubansoft (China)

Beijing Explorer Software (China)

Aconex (Australia)

Synchro (UK)

Inovaya (US)

PKPM (China)

IES (UK)

Beck Technology (US)

Glodon(China)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Building Information Modeling (BIM) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Building Information Modeling (BIM) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Building Information Modeling (BIM) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Building Information Modeling (BIM) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Segment by Type

2.2.1 3D BIM Management of Design Models

2.2.2 3D BIM Management of Design Models

2.2.3 5D BIM Management of Costs

2.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Architects

2.4.2 AEC engineering Offices

2.4.3 Contractors

2.4.4 Owners

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) by Players

3.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Building Information Modeling (BIM) by Regions

4.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

..…continued.

