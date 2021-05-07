Global Digital Banking Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Banking market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Digital Banking value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

PC

Mobile

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Retail Digital Banking

SME Digital Banking

Corporate Digital Banking

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Urban FT

Alkami

Kony

Technisys

Infosys

Backbase

Mobilearth

Digiliti Money

D3 Banking Technology

Innofis

Q2

SAP

Misys

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Banking market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Digital Banking market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Banking players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Banking with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital Banking submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Digital Banking Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Digital Banking Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Digital Banking Segment by Type

2.2.1 PC

2.2.2 PC

2.3 Digital Banking Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Digital Banking Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Digital Banking Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Digital Banking Segment by Application

2.4.1 Retail Digital Banking

2.4.2 SME Digital Banking

2.4.3 Corporate Digital Banking

2.5 Digital Banking Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Digital Banking Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Digital Banking Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Digital Banking by Players

3.1 Global Digital Banking Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Digital Banking Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Digital Banking Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Digital Banking Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Digital Banking by Regions

4.1 Digital Banking Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Digital Banking Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Digital Banking Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Digital Banking Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Digital Banking Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Digital Banking Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Digital Banking Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Digital Banking Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Digital Banking Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Digital Banking Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Digital Banking Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Digital Banking by Countries

7.2 Europe Digital Banking Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Digital Banking Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Banking by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Banking Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Banking Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

..…continued.

