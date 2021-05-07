Global Aeronautical Satcom Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Aeronautical Satcom market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Aeronautical Satcom business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Aeronautical Satcom market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Aeronautical Satcom value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

L-Band

FSS Ku-Band

GEO-HTS Ku-band

GEO-HTS Ka-Band

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Commercial Aircraft

Official Aircraft

General Aviation

Military Aircraft

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Satcom Global

Inmarsat Global

AERO-SATCOM

Astronics Corporation

Thales Group

Cobham

Satcom Direct

AirSatOne

Iridium Communications

Honeywell International

BALL CORPORATION

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

Garmin

Collins Aerospace

Universal Satcom

Hughes Network Systems

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Aeronautical Satcom market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Aeronautical Satcom market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Aeronautical Satcom players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Aeronautical Satcom with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Aeronautical Satcom submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Aeronautical Satcom Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Aeronautical Satcom Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Aeronautical Satcom Segment by Type

2.2.1 L-Band

2.2.2 L-Band

2.2.3 GEO-HTS Ku-band

2.2.4 GEO-HTS Ka-Band

2.3 Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Aeronautical Satcom Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Aeronautical Satcom Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Aeronautical Satcom Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial Aircraft

2.4.2 Official Aircraft

2.4.3 General Aviation

2.4.4 Military Aircraft

2.5 Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Aeronautical Satcom Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Aeronautical Satcom Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Aeronautical Satcom by Players

3.1 Global Aeronautical Satcom Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Aeronautical Satcom Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Aeronautical Satcom Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Aeronautical Satcom by Regions

4.1 Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Aeronautical Satcom Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Aeronautical Satcom Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Aeronautical Satcom Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Aeronautical Satcom Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Aeronautical Satcom by Countries

Continued…

