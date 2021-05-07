Global Pet Insurance Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Pet Insurance market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Pet Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Lifetime Cover
Non-lifetime Cover
Accident-only
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Dog
Cat
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Petplan UK (Allianz)
Direct Line Group
Nationwide
Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)
Hartville Group
Trupanion
Embrace
Pethealth
Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)
Petfirst
Japan Animal Club
Agria
Anicom Holding
PetSure
ipet Insurance
Petsecure
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Pet Insurance market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Pet Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Pet Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Pet Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Pet Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Pet Insurance Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Pet Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Pet Insurance Segment by Type
2.2.1 Lifetime Cover
2.2.3 Accident-only
2.2.4 Other
2.3 Pet Insurance Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Pet Insurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Pet Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Pet Insurance Segment by Application
2.4.1 Dog
2.4.2 Cat
2.4.3 Other
2.5 Pet Insurance Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Pet Insurance Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Pet Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Pet Insurance by Players
3.1 Global Pet Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Pet Insurance Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Pet Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Pet Insurance Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Pet Insurance by Regions
4.1 Pet Insurance Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Pet Insurance Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Pet Insurance Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Pet Insurance Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Pet Insurance Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Pet Insurance Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Pet Insurance Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Pet Insurance Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Pet Insurance Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Pet Insurance Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Pet Insurance Market Size by Application
..…continued.
