Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wireless Broadband market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Wireless Broadband, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Wireless Broadband market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Wireless Broadband companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Point-to-Point (PTP)

Point-to-Multipoint (PMP)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Public Safety

Transportation

Energy

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT)

SuperCom(Alvarion Technologies)

Cambium Networks

RADWIN

Intracom Telecom

Mikrotik

LigoWave(Deliberant)

Netronics Technologies

Redline communications

Proxim Wireless

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Wireless Broadband market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Wireless Broadband market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wireless Broadband players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wireless Broadband with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Wireless Broadband submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Wireless Infrastructure Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Wireless Infrastructure Segment by Type

2.2.1 2G/3G

2.2.2 2G/3G

2.2.3 5G

2.3 Wireless Infrastructure Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Wireless Infrastructure Segment by Application

2.4.1 Military Use

2.4.2 Civil Use

2.5 Wireless Infrastructure Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Wireless Infrastructure by Players

3.1 Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Wireless Infrastructure Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Wireless Infrastructure by Regions

4.1 Wireless Infrastructure Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Wireless Infrastructure Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Wireless Infrastructure Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Wireless Infrastructure Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Wireless Infrastructure Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Wireless Infrastructure Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Wireless Infrastructure Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Wireless Infrastructure Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Wireless Infrastructure Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Wireless Infrastructure Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Wireless Infrastructure Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Wireless Infrastructure by Countries

7.2 Europe Wireless Infrastructure Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Wireless Infrastructure Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Wireless Infrastructure by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Wireless Infrastructure Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Wireless Infrastructure Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

..continued

