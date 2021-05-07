Global Specialty Insurance Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Specialty Insurance market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Specialty Insurance, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Specialty Insurance market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Specialty Insurance companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Life Insurance

Property Insurance

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Commercial

Personal

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

UnitedHealthcare

PICC

AXA

AIG

Tokio Marine

Allianz

XL Group

ACE&Chubb

Argo Group

China Life

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

Hudson

Zurich

Munich Re

CPIC

Nationwide

Hiscox

Assurant

Hanover Insurance

Ironshore

RenaissanceRe Holdings

Mapfre

Manulife

Selective Insurance

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Specialty Insurance market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Specialty Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Specialty Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Specialty Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Specialty Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Specialty Insurance Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Specialty Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Specialty Insurance Segment by Type

2.2.1 Life Insurance

2.2.2 Life Insurance

2.3 Specialty Insurance Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Specialty Insurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Specialty Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Specialty Insurance Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial

2.4.2 Personal

2.5 Specialty Insurance Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Specialty Insurance Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Specialty Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Specialty Insurance by Players

3.1 Global Specialty Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Specialty Insurance Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Specialty Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Specialty Insurance Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Specialty Insurance by Regions

4.1 Specialty Insurance Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Specialty Insurance Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Specialty Insurance Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Specialty Insurance Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Specialty Insurance Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Specialty Insurance Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Specialty Insurance Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Specialty Insurance Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Specialty Insurance Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Specialty Insurance Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Specialty Insurance Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Specialty Insurance by Countries

7.2 Europe Specialty Insurance Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Specialty Insurance Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Specialty Insurance by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Specialty Insurance Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Specialty Insurance Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

..continued

