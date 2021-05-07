Global  Field Service Scheduling and Management (FSM) Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for year 2020-2025

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Field Service Scheduling and Management (FSM) Software market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Field Service Scheduling and Management (FSM) Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Cloud-Based
On-Premises
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)
Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)
Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IFS
Arris
Microsoft
ServiceMax
Salesforce
GoMoCha
Praxedo
Oracle
Ducont
ClickSoftware
SAP
Mobile Reach
WorkWave
MSI Data
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Field Service Scheduling and Management (FSM) Software market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Field Service Scheduling and Management (FSM) Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Field Service Scheduling and Management (FSM) Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Field Service Scheduling and Management (FSM) Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Field Service Scheduling and Management (FSM) Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Field Service Scheduling and Management (FSM) Software Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Field Service Scheduling and Management (FSM) Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Field Service Scheduling and Management (FSM) Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud-Based
2.3 Field Service Scheduling and Management (FSM) Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Field Service Scheduling and Management (FSM) Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Field Service Scheduling and Management (FSM) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Field Service Scheduling and Management (FSM) Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)
2.4.2 Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)
2.4.3 Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)
2.5 Field Service Scheduling and Management (FSM) Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Field Service Scheduling and Management (FSM) Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Field Service Scheduling and Management (FSM) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
….. continued
