Global Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Energy & Utility

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

CommScope, Inc.

Cisco Systems

CA Technologies (Broadcom Limited)

FUJITSU

Ivanti

IBM

Hewlett Packard Enterprises

Microsoft Corporation

Vmware (Dell)

SAP AG

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-Based

On-Premise

2.3 Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Segment by Application

2.4.1 BFSI

2.4.2 IT & Telecommunications

2.4.3 Energy & Utility

2.4.4 Manufacturing

2.4.5 Healthcare

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions by Players

3.1 Global Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions by Regions

4.1 Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Automated Infrastructure Management

Solutions Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

Continued…

