Global Robo Advisory Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Robo Advisory market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Robo Advisory business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Robo Advisory market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Robo Advisory value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Pure Robo Advisory

Hybrid Robo advisory

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Healthcare

Retail

Education

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Betterment LLC

Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

FutureAdvisor (BlackRock, Inc.)

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

Wealthfront Corporation

Personal Capital Corporation

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC

TD Ameritrade

Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited

Axos Invest, Inc.

Blooom, Inc.

Scalable Capital

Wealthsimple

Bambu

Ally Financial Inc.

WiseBanyan, Inc.

Acorns

AssetBuilder Inc.

Hedgeable, Inc.

Moneyfarm

T. Rowe Price

Rebellion Research

United Income

WealthNavi

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Robo Advisory market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Robo Advisory market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Robo Advisory players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Robo Advisory with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Robo Advisory submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Robo Advisory Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Robo Advisory Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Robo Advisory Segment by Type

2.2.1 Pure Robo Advisory

2.3 Robo Advisory Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Robo Advisory Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Robo Advisory Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Robo Advisory Segment by Application

2.4.1 Healthcare

2.4.2 Retail

2.4.3 Education

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Robo Advisory Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Robo Advisory Market Size Market Share by

Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Robo Advisory Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Robo Advisory by Players

3.1 Global Robo Advisory Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Robo Advisory Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Robo Advisory Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Robo Advisory Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Robo Advisory by Regions

4.1 Robo Advisory Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Robo Advisory Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Robo Advisory Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Robo Advisory Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Robo Advisory Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Robo Advisory Market Size by Countries

Continued…

