Global Smart Home Monitoring and Security Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Home Monitoring and Security market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Smart Home Monitoring and Security business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart Home Monitoring and Security market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Smart Home Monitoring and Security value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Security System

Remote Monitoring System

Alarm System

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Adult

Children And The Elderly

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ADT Corporation

Bosch Security and Safety Systems

Vivint Smart Home Security

Honeywell International

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

SimpliSafe

Ring and Samsung

Frontpoint Security Solutions

Ooma

Protect America

IBM

Schneider Electric

GE

Tyco International

Visonic

Google

Apple

LOREX Technology

Control4

Nortek Security & Control

Siemens

Samsung

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Home Monitoring and Security market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Smart Home Monitoring and Security market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Home Monitoring and Security players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Home Monitoring and Security with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Smart Home Monitoring and Security submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Home Monitoring and Security Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Smart Home Monitoring and Security Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Smart Home Monitoring and Security Segment by Type

2.2.1 Security System

2.2.2 Security System

2.2.3 Alarm System

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Smart Home Monitoring and Security Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Smart Home Monitoring and Security Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Smart Home Monitoring and Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Smart Home Monitoring and Security Segment by Application

2.4.1 Adult

2.4.2 Children And The Elderly

2.5 Smart Home Monitoring and Security Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Smart Home Monitoring and Security Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Smart Home Monitoring and Security Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Smart Home Monitoring and Security by Players

3.1 Global Smart Home Monitoring and Security Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Smart Home Monitoring and Security Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Smart Home Monitoring and Security Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Smart Home Monitoring and Security Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Smart Home Monitoring and Security by Regions

4.1 Smart Home Monitoring and Security Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Smart Home Monitoring and Security Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Smart Home Monitoring and Security Market Size

Growth

4.4 Europe Smart Home Monitoring and Security Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Home Monitoring and Security Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Smart Home Monitoring and Security Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Smart Home Monitoring and Security Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Smart Home Monitoring and Security Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Smart Home Monitoring and Security Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Smart Home Monitoring and Security Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Smart Home Monitoring and Security Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

Continued…

