Global Workout Apps for Runners Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Workout Apps for Runners market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Workout Apps for Runners business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Workout Apps for Runners market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Workout Apps for Runners value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

IOS

Android

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Amateur

Professional

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Runkeeper

Runtastic

Sports Tracker

Garmin

Under Armour

Couch to 5K

Codoon

Strava

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Workout Apps for Runners market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Workout Apps for Runners market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Workout Apps for Runners players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Workout Apps for Runners with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Workout Apps for Runners submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Workout Apps for Runners Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Workout Apps for Runners Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Workout Apps for Runners Segment by Type

2.2.1 IOS

2.2.2 IOS

2.3 Workout Apps for Runners Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Workout Apps for Runners Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Workout Apps for Runners Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Workout Apps for Runners Segment by Application

2.4.1 Amateur

2.4.2 Professional

2.5 Workout Apps for Runners Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Workout Apps for Runners Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Workout Apps for Runners Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Workout Apps for Runners by Players

3.1 Global Workout Apps for Runners Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Workout Apps for Runners Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Workout Apps for Runners Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Workout Apps for Runners Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Workout Apps for Runners by Regions

4.1 Workout Apps for Runners Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Workout Apps for Runners Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Workout Apps for Runners Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Workout Apps for Runners Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Workout Apps for Runners Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Workout Apps for Runners Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Workout Apps for Runners Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Workout Apps for Runners Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Workout Apps for Runners Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Workout Apps for Runners Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Workout Apps for Runners Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Workout Apps for Runners by Countries

7.2 Europe Workout Apps for Runners Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Workout Apps for Runners Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Workout Apps for Runners by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Workout Apps for Runners Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Workout Apps for Runners Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

Continued…

