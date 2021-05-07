Global Edge Computing in Retailing Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Edge Computing in Retailing market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Edge Computing in Retailing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Edge Computing in Retailing market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Edge Computing in Retailing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Technology

Service

Hardware

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Electronic Products

Cosmetics

Clothes

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cisco

MachineShop

HPE

IBM

Dell Technologies

Huawei

FogHorn Systems

Nokia

SixSq

Litmus Automation

Saguna Networks

Altran

ADLINK

Axellio

Vapor IO

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Edge Computing in Retailing market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Edge Computing in Retailing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Edge Computing in Retailing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Edge Computing in Retailing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Edge Computing in Retailing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Edge Computing in Retailing Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Edge Computing in Retailing Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Edge Computing in Retailing Segment by Type

2.2.1 Technology

2.2.2 Technology

2.2.3 Hardware

2.3 Edge Computing in Retailing Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Edge Computing in Retailing Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Edge Computing in Retailing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Edge Computing in Retailing Segment by Application

2.4.1 Electronic Products

2.4.2 Cosmetics

2.4.3 Clothes

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Edge Computing in Retailing Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Edge Computing in Retailing Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Edge Computing in Retailing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Edge Computing in Retailing by Players

3.1 Global Edge Computing in Retailing Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Edge Computing in Retailing Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Edge Computing in Retailing Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Edge Computing in Retailing Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Edge Computing in Retailing by Regions

4.1 Edge Computing in Retailing Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Edge Computing in Retailing Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Edge Computing in Retailing Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Edge Computing in Retailing Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing in Retailing Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Edge Computing in Retailing Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Edge Computing in Retailing Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Edge Computing in Retailing Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Edge Computing in Retailing Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Edge Computing in Retailing Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Edge Computing in Retailing Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

Continued…

