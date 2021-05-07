Global Edge Computing Services Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Edge Computing Services market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Edge Computing Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Edge Computing Services market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Edge Computing Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Hardware

Platform

Technology

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

IT & Telecom

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Consumer Appliances

Transportation & Logistics

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cisco

MachineShop

HPE

IBM

Dell Technologies

Huawei

FogHorn Systems

Nokia

SixSq

Litmus Automation

Saguna Networks

Altran

ADLINK

Axellio

Vapor IO

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Edge Computing Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Edge Computing Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Edge Computing Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Edge Computing Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Edge Computing Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Edge Computing Services Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Edge Computing Services Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Edge Computing Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Hardware

2.2.3 Technology

2.3 Edge Computing Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Edge Computing Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Edge Computing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Edge Computing Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Manufacturing

2.4.2 Energy & Utilities

2.4.3 IT & Telecom

2.4.4 Healthcare & Life Sciences

2.4.5 Consumer Appliances

2.4.6 Transportation & Logistics

2.5 Edge Computing Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Edge Computing Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Edge Computing Services Market Size Growth Rate

by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Edge Computing Services by Players

3.1 Global Edge Computing Services Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Edge Computing Services Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Edge Computing Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Edge Computing Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Edge Computing Services by Regions

4.1 Edge Computing Services Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Edge Computing Services Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Edge Computing Services Market Size Growth

Continued…

