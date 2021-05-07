Global 5G in Automotive Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the 5G in Automotive market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in 5G in Automotive business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 5G in Automotive market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Segmentation by product type:
Software
Service
Hardware
Segmentation by Application:
Automotive Manufacturing
Automotive Driving
Automotive Entertainment
Other
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Nokia Networks
Samsung Electronics
Qualcomm
Intel Corporation
Ericsson
LG
Verizon Communications
SK Telecom
AT & T Inc
Audi
Daimler
BMW
NEC Corporation
Korea Telecom
T-Mobile USA
General Motors Company
China Mobile
Huawei
Ford Motor Company
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global 5G in Automotive market size by key regions/countries, type and application.
To understand the structure of 5G in Automotive market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global 5G in Automotive players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the 5G in Automotive with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of 5G in Automotive submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global 5G in Automotive Market Size 2021-2025
2.1.2 5G in Automotive Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 5G in Automotive Segment by Type
2.2.1 Software
2.2.2 Service
2.2.3 Hardware
2.3 5G in Automotive Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global 5G in Automotive Market Size Market Share by Type (2021-2025)
2.3.2 Global 5G in Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2021-2025)
2.4 5G in Automotive Segment by Application
2.4.1 Automotive Manufacturing
2.4.2 Automotive Driving
2.4.3 Automotive Entertainment
2.4.4 Other
2.5 5G in Automotive Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global 5G in Automotive Market Size Market Share by Application (2021-2025)
2.5.2 Global 5G in Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2021-2025)
3 5G in Automotive Key Players
3.1 Date of Key Players Enter into 5G in Automotive
3.2 Key Players 5G in Automotive Product Offered
3.3 Key Players 5G in Automotive Funding/Investment Analysis
3.4 Funding/Investment
3.4.1 Funding/Investment by Regions
3.4.2 Funding/Investment by End-Industry
3.5 Key Players 5G in Automotive Valuation & Market Capitalization
3.6 Key Players Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Market Ranking
3.8 New Product/Technology Launches
3.9 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
3.10 Mergers and Acquisitions
4 5G in Automotive by Regions
Continued…
