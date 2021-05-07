Global Connected Lighting Systerm Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Connected Lighting Systerm market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Connected Lighting Systerm business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Connected Lighting Systerm market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Connected Lighting Systerm value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

IoT Lighting

Sensors Connected Lighting

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Residence

Commercial Building

Industial Building

Transportation

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Philips Lighting

SYLVANIA

Eaton

Silicon Labs

OSRAM

Anixter

LIFX

GE Lighting

Insteon

Wink

Softdel

Leviton

Feit

Cree Lighting

Belkin

Lutron

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Connected Lighting Systerm market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Connected Lighting Systerm market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Connected Lighting Systerm players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Connected Lighting Systerm with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Connected Lighting Systerm submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Connected Lighting Systerm Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Connected Lighting Systerm Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Connected Lighting Systerm Segment by Type

2.2.1 IoT Lighting

2.2.2 IoT Lighting

2.3 Connected Lighting Systerm Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Connected Lighting Systerm Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Connected Lighting Systerm Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Connected Lighting Systerm Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residence

2.4.2 Commercial Building

2.4.3 Industial Building

2.4.4 Transportation

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Connected Lighting Systerm Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Connected Lighting Systerm Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Connected Lighting Systerm Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Connected Lighting Systerm by Players

3.1 Global Connected Lighting Systerm Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Connected Lighting Systerm Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Connected Lighting Systerm Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Connected Lighting Systerm Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Connected Lighting Systerm by Regions

4.1 Connected Lighting Systerm Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Connected Lighting Systerm Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Connected Lighting Systerm Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Connected Lighting Systerm Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Connected Lighting Systerm Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Connected Lighting Systerm Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Connected Lighting Systerm Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Connected Lighting Systerm Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

Continued…

