Global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Suites Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for year 2020-2025

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Suites market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Suites value generated from the sales of the following segments:



Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

iOS

Android

Windows

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)

Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)

Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cisco

AppTec

Hexnode

Microsoft

Sophos

Jamf

Samsung SDS

ProMobi Technologies

Ivanti

Codeproof

MobileIron

Snow Software

NationSky

SAP

IBM

Citrix

VMware

Matrix42

BlackBerry

SOTI

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Suites market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Suites market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Suites players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Suites with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Suites submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Suites Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Suites Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Suites Segment by Type

2.2.1 iOS

2.2.3 Windows

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Suites Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Suites Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Suites Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Suites Segment by Application

2.4.1 Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)

2.4.2 Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)

2.4.3 Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

….. continued

