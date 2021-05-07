Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

SaaS

PaaS

IaaS

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Industrial

Retail

Education

Healthcare

Service Providers

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Symantec

Netskope

Microsoft

Cisco

McAfee

Forcepoint

Proofpoint

Oracle

Cipher Cloud

Palo Alto Networks

Bitglass

CyberArk

Censor Net

Cloudlock

Avanan

Subtotal

Skyhigh Networks

Better Cloud

IBM

Trend Micro

Radware

Sangfor

Open Systems

ManagedMethods Cloud Access Monitor

Protegrity Cloud Gateway

Zscaler

Saviynt

Iboss

Perimeter 81

Jamcracker, Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Segment by Type

2.2.1 SaaS

2.2.3 IaaS

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Segment by Application

2.4.1 BFSI

2.4.2 Industrial

2.4.3 Retail

2.4.4 Education

2.4.5 Healthcare

2.4.6 Service Providers

2.4.7 Other

2.5 Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application by Players

3.1 Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application by Regions

4.1 Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application by Countries

7.2 Europe Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

Continued…

