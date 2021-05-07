Global Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Mechanical Fastening

Adhesive Bonding

Welding

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Commercial Use

Residential Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Dukane

Herrmann Ultrasonics

Leister Technologies

DRADER Manufacturing Industries

Emerson

Seelye

Imeco Machine

Bielomatik Leuze

Wegener Welding

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Segment by Type

2.2.1 Mechanical Fastening

Welding

2.2.3 Welding

2.3 Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial Use

2.4.2 Residential Use

2.5 Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding by Players

3.1 Global Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding by Regions

4.1 Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding by Countries

7.2 Europe Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

Continued…

