Global Electric Propulsion System Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electric Propulsion System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Electric Propulsion System, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Electric Propulsion System market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Electric Propulsion System companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Gridded Ion Engine (GIE)

Hall Effect Thruster (HET)

High Efficiency Multistage Plasma Thruster (HEMPT)

Pulsed Plasma Thruster (PPT)

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Nano Satellite

Microsatellite

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Aerospace Corporation

SITAEL

Busek Co. Inc.

Accion Systems Inc.

Bellatrix Aerospace

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electric Propulsion System market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Electric Propulsion System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric Propulsion System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Propulsion System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Electric Propulsion System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Electric Propulsion System Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Electric Propulsion System Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Electric Propulsion System Segment by Type

2.2.1 Gridded Ion Engine (GIE)

2.2.2 Gridded Ion Engine (GIE)

2.2.3 High Efficiency Multistage Plasma Thruster (HEMPT)

2.2.4 Pulsed Plasma Thruster (PPT)

2.2.5 Other

2.3 Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Electric Propulsion System Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Electric Propulsion System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Electric Propulsion System Segment by Application

2.4.1 Nano Satellite

2.4.2 Microsatellite

2.5 Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Electric Propulsion System Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Electric Propulsion System Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Electric Propulsion System by Players

3.1 Global Electric Propulsion System Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Electric Propulsion System Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Electric Propulsion System Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Electric Propulsion System by Regions

4.1 Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Electric Propulsion System Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Electric Propulsion System Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Electric Propulsion System Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Electric Propulsion System Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Electric Propulsion System by Countries

7.2 Europe Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

..continued

