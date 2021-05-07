Global A2P SMS Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of A2P SMS market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the A2P SMS, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the A2P SMS market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by A2P SMS companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
CRM
Promotions
Pushed Content
Interactive
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
BFSI
Entertainment
Tourism
Retail
Marketing
Healthcare
Media
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
MBlox
SITO Mobile
CLX Communications
Tanla Solutions
SAP Mobile Services
Infobip
Nexmo.
Silverstreet BV
Tyntec
Syniverse Technologies
Soprano
FortyTwo Telecom AB
Accrete
OpenMarket Inc.
Vibes Media
3Cinteractive
Ogangi Corporation
Beepsend
Genesys Telecommunications
ClearSky
AMD Telecom S.A
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global A2P SMS market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of A2P SMS market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global A2P SMS players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the A2P SMS with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of A2P SMS submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global A2P SMS Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 A2P SMS Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 A2P SMS Segment by Type
2.2.2 CRM
2.2.3 Pushed Content
2.2.4 Interactive
2.2.5 Others
2.3 A2P SMS Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global A2P SMS Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global A2P SMS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 A2P SMS Segment by Application
2.4.1 BFSI
2.4.2 Entertainment
2.4.3 Tourism
2.4.4 Retail
2.4.5 Marketing
2.4.6 Healthcare
2.4.7 Media
2.4.8 Others
2.5 A2P SMS Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global A2P SMS Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global A2P SMS Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global A2P SMS by Players
3.1 Global A2P SMS Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global A2P SMS Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global A2P SMS Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global A2P SMS Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 A2P SMS by Regions
4.1 A2P SMS Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas A2P SMS Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC A2P SMS Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe A2P SMS Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa A2P SMS Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas A2P SMS Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas A2P SMS Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas A2P SMS Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC A2P SMS Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC A2P SMS Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC A2P SMS Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
..continued
