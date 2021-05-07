Global BPO Business Analytics Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of BPO Business Analytics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the BPO Business Analytics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the BPO Business Analytics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by BPO Business Analytics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

HR

Procurement

F&A

Customer Care

Logistics

Sales & Marketing

Training

Product Engineering

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Accenture

EXL

Cognizant

IBM

TCS

Genpact

Capgemini

HP

Wipro

Tech Mahindra

Aegis

NTT DATA(Dell)

Infosys

Concentrix

Mu Sigma

WNS Global

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global BPO Business Analytics market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of BPO Business Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global BPO Business Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the BPO Business Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of BPO Business Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global BPO Business Analytics Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 BPO Business Analytics Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 BPO Business Analytics Segment by Type

2.2.1 HR

2.2.2 HR

2.2.3 F&A

2.2.4 Customer Care

2.2.5 Logistics

2.2.6 Sales & Marketing

2.2.7 Training

2.2.8 Product Engineering

2.3 BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global BPO Business Analytics Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global BPO Business Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 BPO Business Analytics Segment by Application

2.4.1 BFSI

2.4.2 Manufacturing

2.4.3 Healthcare

2.4.4 Retail

2.4.5 Telecom

2.4.6 Others

2.5 BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global BPO Business Analytics Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global BPO Business Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global BPO Business Analytics by Players

3.1 Global BPO Business Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global BPO Business Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global BPO Business Analytics Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 BPO Business Analytics by Regions

4.1 BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas BPO Business Analytics Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC BPO Business Analytics Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe BPO Business Analytics Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa BPO Business Analytics Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe BPO Business Analytics by Countries

7.2 Europe BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa BPO Business Analytics by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

..continued

