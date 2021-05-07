Global Online Recruitment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Recruitment market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Online Recruitment value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Permanent Online Recruitment

Part Time Online Recruitment

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Secretarial/Clerical

Accounting/Financia

Computing

Technical/Engineering

Professional/Managerial

Nursing/Medical/Care

Hotel/Catering

Sales/Marketing

Other Industrial/Blue Collar

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Recruit

StepStone

LinkedIn

Monster

Indeed

CareerBuilder

51job

SEEK

Naukri

Zhilian

104 Job Bank

Eluta

Robert Half

Dice Holdings

Jobrapido

SimplyHired

Jobboom

TopUSAJobs

Glassdoor

Craigslist

Apec.fr

VIADEO

Jobcentre Plus

Startpagina

Totaljobs

123-emploi

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Recruitment market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Online Recruitment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Recruitment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Recruitment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Recruitment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Online Recruitment Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Online Recruitment Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Online Recruitment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Permanent Online Recruitment

2.2.2 Permanent Online Recruitment

2.3 Online Recruitment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Online Recruitment Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Online Recruitment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Online Recruitment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Secretarial/Clerical

2.4.2 Accounting/Financia

2.4.3 Computing

2.4.4 Technical/Engineering

2.4.5 Professional/Managerial

2.4.6 Nursing/Medical/Care

2.4.7 Hotel/Catering

2.4.8 Sales/Marketing

2.4.9 Other Industrial/Blue Collar

2.5 Online Recruitment Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Online Recruitment Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Online Recruitment Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Online Recruitment by Players

3.1 Global Online Recruitment Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Online Recruitment Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Online Recruitment Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Online Recruitment Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Online Recruitment by Regions

4.1 Online Recruitment Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Online Recruitment Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Online Recruitment Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Online Recruitment Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Online Recruitment Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Online Recruitment Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Online Recruitment Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Online Recruitment Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Online Recruitment Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Online Recruitment Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Online Recruitment Market Size

..…continued.

