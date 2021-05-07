Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Public Relations (PR) Tools market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Public Relations (PR) Tools value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Publishing Tools

Social Media Monitoring & Management

Content Creation and Distribution

Data Aggregation, Monitoring and Analysis

Relationship Management

data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government and Public Sector

IT & Telecom & Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Outbrain

Onalytica

Google

Salesforce

Meltwater

Business Wire

IrisPR Software

Cision AB

ISentia

AirPR Software

Prezly

Agility

TrendKite

Red Wheat

IPR Software

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Public Relations (PR) Tools market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Public Relations (PR) Tools market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Public Relations (PR) Tools players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Public Relations (PR) Tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Public Relations (PR) Tools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Public Relations (PR) Tools Segment by Type

2.2.1 Publishing Tools

2.2.3 Content Creation and Distribution

2.2.4 Data Aggregation, Monitoring and Analysis

2.2.5 Relationship Management

2.3 Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Public Relations (PR) Tools Segment by Application

2.4.1 BFSI

2.4.2 Consumer Goods and Retail

2.4.3 Government and Public Sector

2.4.4 IT & Telecom & Healthcare

2.4.5 Media & Entertainment

2.5 Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Public Relations (PR) Tools by Players

3.1 Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Public Relations (PR) Tools by Regions

4.1 Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Size by Regions

..…continued.

