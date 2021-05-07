Wave and Tidal Energy Market Size 2021 Data, Key Drivers, Global Demand and Competitive Landscape

The global “Wave and Tidal Energy Market” is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Wave and Tidal Energy Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Type (Wave Energy, Tidal Energy), By Technology (Tidal Stream Generator, Pendulor Device, Oscillating Water Columns, Barrage, Others), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), And Geography Forecast Till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period.

The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market based on present industry scenarios, market demands and business strategies. Also, the research report separates the industry based on the Wave and Tidal Energy Market share, types, applications, growth factor, key players and regions.

Key Industry Development:

In March 2019, Tidal turbine engineers from European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), based on Orkney, Scotland, has announced to support the development of the first wave and tidal test centre for marine renewables in China. They will be offering assistance with the design and technical specifications for the test centre, including subsea cables, connectors, substation and microgrid to enable integrated environmental monitoring at the test site.

List of Top Key Manufacturers for Wave and Tidal Energy Market:

Ocean Renewable Power Company LLC

Aquamarine Power Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

Nova Innovations Ltd.

Siemens

Pelamis Wave Power

Openhydro

Atlantis Resources Ltd.

Ocean Power Technologies

Tidal Lagoon Plc

AquaGen Technologies

AWS Ocean Energy Ltd.

Tenax Energy

Andritz Hydro- Hammerfest

Carnegie Wave Energy

“Several Under Construction Plants to Drive Market in the Middle East and Africa”

The global wave and tidal energy market is divided into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. Fortune Business Insights states that the U.S. in North America is focusing mainly on the exploration of wave energy. However, there is a legal concern about underwater land ownership in the continent. That’s why, only a few tidal plants exist there. This is resulting in the lack of investments by prominent investors as they are not so enthusiastic about exploring tidal energy.

The government of Europe, on the other hand, is investing huge amounts on the research and development in wave and tidal energy and it is also concentrating on low carbon economy. Wave and tidal energy has a very high potential in this region. In Asia Pacific, South Korea is leading the global wave and tidal energy market. This is because the region has the highest number of plants. Furthermore, countries namely, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are persistently contributing to the growth of the wave and tidal energy market in Latin America.

According to the report, the Middle East and Africa are expected to grow in the forthcoming years. This is likely to occur because the continent has many plants that are either currently under construction or are planned to be constructed. This will help in driving the growth of the wave and tidal energy market.

Regional Analysis for Wave and Tidal Energy Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

The Wave and Tidal Energy Market research report offers a complete assessment of the industry. The projections included in the report have been determined utilizing demonstrated research philosophies and presumptions.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

