Global CI/CD Tools Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the CI/CD Tools market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in CI/CD Tools business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of CI/CD Tools market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the CI/CD Tools value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Continuous Deployment Software

Continuous Integration Tools

Build Automation Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

SMEs

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

CircleCI

Bamboo

CloudBees

Copado

Buddy

Bitrise

Semaphore

Red Hat

Jenkins

Pantheon

Travis CI

Chef

Apache Maven

Postman

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global CI/CD Tools market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of CI/CD Tools market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global CI/CD Tools players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the CI/CD Tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of CI/CD Tools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global CI/CD Tools Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 CI/CD Tools Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 CI/CD Tools Segment by Type

2.2.1 Continuous Deployment Software

2.2.2 Continuous Deployment Software

2.2.3 Build Automation Software

2.3 CI/CD Tools Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global CI/CD Tools Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global CI/CD Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 CI/CD Tools Segment by Application

2.4.1 Large Enterprises

2.4.2 SMEs

2.5 CI/CD Tools Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global CI/CD Tools Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global CI/CD Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global CI/CD Tools by Players

3.1 Global CI/CD Tools Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global CI/CD Tools Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global CI/CD Tools Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global CI/CD Tools Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 CI/CD Tools by Regions

4.1 CI/CD Tools Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas CI/CD Tools Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC CI/CD Tools Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe CI/CD Tools Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa CI/CD Tools Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas CI/CD Tools Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas CI/CD Tools Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas CI/CD Tools Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC CI/CD Tools Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC CI/CD Tools Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC CI/CD Tools Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe CI/CD Tools by Countries

7.2 Europe CI/CD Tools Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe CI/CD Tools Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa CI/CD Tools by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa CI/CD Tools Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa CI/CD Tools Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

Continued…

