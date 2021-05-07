Global and China Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This study researches the Companion Diagnostic Technologies market overview in global and China market.
For the global market, this report focuses on the market size of Companion Diagnostic Technologies in global, regional and country-level market, by regions (countries), by Type, and by Application, for the period 2015-2025. It also includes the Companion Diagnostic Technologies provides details and data information by players for the period 2015-2020.
For China market, the report presents the markets size of Companion Diagnostic Technologies by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026. It also provides the Companion Diagnostic Technologies sales and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020.
According to this study, over the next five years the Companion Diagnostic Technologies market will register a 11.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3884.5 million by 2025, from $ 2489.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Companion Diagnostic Technologies business, shared in Chapter 3.
Segmentation by Type:
Immunohistochemistry
Molecular Diagnostics
Segmentation by Application
Oncology
Cardiovascular
Central Nervous System
Auto immune & Inflammation
Virology
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/players in the market.
Dako (Agilent Technologies)
Danaher
Qiagen
Abbott Laboratories
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Roche
Resonance Health Ltd.
bioMerieux
Leica Microsystems
Myriad Genetics
Table of Content
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market Size and Forecast 2015-2025
2.1.2 Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market Size and Forecast by Region (2015-2025)
2.2 China Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
3 Companion Diagnostic Technologies Segment by Type
3.1 Overview
3.1.1 Immunohistochemistry
3.1.2 Molecular Diagnostics
3.2 Global Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market Size by Type, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
3.2.1 Global Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market Size by Type, 2015-2020 ($ millions)
3.2.2 Global Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market Size Forecast by Type, 2020-2025 ($ millions)
3.3 China Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market Size by Type, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
3.3.1 China Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market Size by Type, 2015-2020 ($ millions)
3.3.2 China Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market Size Forecast by Type, 2020-2025 ($ millions)
…continued
