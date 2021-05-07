Global Power Grid Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Power Grid Services market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Power Grid Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Reactive Power Compensation

Voltage Regulation

Flicker Control

Active Power Filtering

Harmonic Cancellation

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Industrial Electricity

Residential Electricity

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Siemens AG

JDR Cable Systems (Holdings) Ltd

ABB Ltd

Bandak Group AS

Cameron International Corp

Aker Solutions ASA

FMC Technologies Inc.

Dril-Quip Inc.

General Electric Co.

Expro International Group Holdings Limited

Schlumberger Limited

Technip SA

SIEM Offshore Contractors

Nexans SA

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Oceaneering International Inc.

Prysmian Group

Norddeutsche Seekabelwerke Gmbh (NSW)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Power Grid Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Power Grid Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Power Grid Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Power Grid Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Power Grid Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Power Grid Services Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Power Grid Services Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Power Grid Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Reactive Power Compensation

2.2.2 Reactive Power Compensation

2.2.3 Flicker Control

2.2.4 Active Power Filtering

2.2.5 Harmonic Cancellation

2.3 Power Grid Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Power Grid Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Power Grid Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Power Grid Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Industrial Electricity

2.4.2 Residential Electricity

2.5 Power Grid Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Power Grid Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Power Grid Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Power Grid Services by Players

3.1 Global Power Grid Services Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Power Grid Services Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Power Grid Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Power Grid Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

..…continued.

