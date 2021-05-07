Global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type:

Security Systems

Life Safety Systems

Facility Management Systems

Building Energy Management System

Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Siemens Building Technologies Inc. (Switzerland)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (U.S.)

Schneider Electric (France)

Johnson Control Inc. (U.S.)

United Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Eaton Corporation (Ireland)

ABB Limited (Switzerland)

General Electric (U.S.)

Azbil Corporation (Japan)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market size by key regions/countries, type and application.

To understand the structure of Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Intelligent Building Automation Technologies with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Intelligent Building Automation Technologies submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Size 2021-2025

2.1.2 Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Segment by Type

2.2.1 Security Systems

2.2.2 Life Safety Systems

2.2.3 Facility Management Systems

2.2.4 Building Energy Management System

2.3 Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Size Market Share by Type (2021-2025)

2.3.2 Global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2021-2025)

2.4 Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential

2.4.2 Commercial

2.4.3 Industrial

2.5 Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Size Market Share by Application (2021-2025)

2.5.2 Global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2021-2025)

3 Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Key Players

3.1 Date of Key Players Enter into Intelligent Building Automation Technologies

3.2 Key Players Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Product Offered

3.3 Key Players Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Funding/Investment Analysis

3.4 Funding/Investment

3.4.1 Funding/Investment by Regions

3.4.2 Funding/Investment by End-Industry

3.5 Key Players Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.6 Key Players Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Market Ranking

3.8 New Product/Technology Launches

3.9 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

3.10 Mergers and Acquisitions

4 Intelligent Building Automation Technologies by Regions

4.1 Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Size by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 Americas Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Size Growth (2015-2020)

4.3 APAC Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Size Growth (2015-2020)

4.4 Europe Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Size Growth (2015-2020)

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Size by Countries (2021-2025)

5.2 Americas Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Size by Type (2021-2025)

5.3 Americas Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Size by Application (2021-2025)

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Intelligent Building Automation Techno

..…continued.

