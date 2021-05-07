Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Eddy Current Drives

DC Drives

AC Drives

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial Applications

Elevator Applications

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Invertek Drives

NovaTorque

Eaton

Yaskawa America

Emerson Industrial

Omron

Siemens

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Eddy Current Drives

2.2.2 DC Drives

2.2.3 AC Drives

2.3 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Industrial Applications

2.4.2 Elevator Applications

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) by Company

3.1 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) by Regions

4.1 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) by Regions

4.2 Americas Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

..continued

