Global Industrial Design Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Industrial Design market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Industrial Design value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Product Design
Model Design and Fabrication
User Interface and Interaction Design
Other Industrial Design
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Transportation
Electronic
Household
Machinery & Equipment
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IDEO
LUNAR
Frog Design
ARTOP GROUP
Designaffairs
Designworks
Fuse Project
Ammunition Group
PDD
ZIBA Design
R&D Design
BUSSE Design
RKS
GK Design Group
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Industrial Design market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Industrial Design market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Industrial Design players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Industrial Design with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Industrial Design submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Industrial Design Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Industrial Design Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Industrial Design Segment by Type
2.2.1 Product Design
2.2.2 Product Design
2.2.3 User Interface and Interaction Design
2.2.4 Other Industrial Design
2.3 Industrial Design Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Industrial Design Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Design Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Industrial Design Segment by Application
2.4.1 Transportation
2.4.2 Electronic
2.4.3 Household
2.4.4 Machinery & Equipment
2.4.5 Other
2.5 Industrial Design Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Industrial Design Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Industrial Design Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Industrial Design by Players
3.1 Global Industrial Design Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Industrial Design Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Industrial Design Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Industrial Design Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Industrial Design by Regions
4.1 Industrial Design Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Industrial Design Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Industrial Design Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Industrial Design Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Industrial Design Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Industrial Design Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Industrial Design Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Industrial Design Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
..…continued.
