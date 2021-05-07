Global Industrial Design Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Industrial Design market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Industrial Design value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Product Design

Model Design and Fabrication

User Interface and Interaction Design

Other Industrial Design

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Transportation

Electronic

Household

Machinery & Equipment

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IDEO

LUNAR

Frog Design

ARTOP GROUP

Designaffairs

Designworks

Fuse Project

Ammunition Group

PDD

ZIBA Design

R&D Design

BUSSE Design

RKS

GK Design Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Industrial Design market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Industrial Design market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Design players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Design with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Industrial Design submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Industrial Design Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Industrial Design Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Industrial Design Segment by Type

2.2.1 Product Design

2.2.2 Product Design

2.2.3 User Interface and Interaction Design

2.2.4 Other Industrial Design

2.3 Industrial Design Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Industrial Design Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Design Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Industrial Design Segment by Application

2.4.1 Transportation

2.4.2 Electronic

2.4.3 Household

2.4.4 Machinery & Equipment

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Industrial Design Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Industrial Design Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Industrial Design Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Industrial Design by Players

3.1 Global Industrial Design Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Industrial Design Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Design Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Industrial Design Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industrial Design by Regions

4.1 Industrial Design Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Industrial Design Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Industrial Design Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Industrial Design Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Industrial Design Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Industrial Design Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Industrial Design Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Industrial Design Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

..…continued.

