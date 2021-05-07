Global IR Heaters MarketShare Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of IR Heaters market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the IR Heaters, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the IR Heaters market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by IR Heaters companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Short Wave or Near Infrared

Medium Infrared

Far Infrared

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Infrared Heating Technologies

Pyradia

Zirbus technology GmbH

Harmo Co., Ltd.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IR Heaters consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of IR Heaters market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IR Heaters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IR Heaters with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of IR Heaters submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global IR Heaters Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 IR Heaters Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 IR Heaters Segment by Type

2.2.1 Short Wave or Near Infrared

2.2.2 Medium Infrared

2.2.3 Far Infrared

2.3 IR Heaters Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global IR Heaters Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global IR Heaters Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global IR Heaters Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 IR Heaters Segment by Application

2.4.1 Chemical Industry

2.4.2 Food Industry

2.4.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

2.4.4 Other

2.5 IR Heaters Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global IR Heaters Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global IR Heaters Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global IR Heaters Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global IR Heaters by Company

3.1 Global IR Heaters Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global IR Heaters Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global IR Heaters Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global IR Heaters Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global IR Heaters Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global IR Heaters Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global IR Heaters Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global IR Heaters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global IR Heaters Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players IR Heaters Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 IR Heaters by Regions

4.1 IR Heaters by Regions

4.2 Americas IR Heaters Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC IR Heaters Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe IR Heaters Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa IR Heaters Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas IR Heaters Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas IR Heaters Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas IR Heaters Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas IR Heaters Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas IR Heaters Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC IR Heaters Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC IR Heaters Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC IR Heaters Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC IR Heaters Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC IR Heaters Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe IR Heaters by Countries

7.1.1 Europe IR Heaters Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe IR Heaters Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe IR Heaters Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe IR Heaters Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

..continued

