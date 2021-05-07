Global Recruitment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Recruitment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Recruitment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Recruitment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Recruitment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Traditional Recruitment

Digital Recruitment

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Recruitment of Permanent Staffing

Recruitment of Temporary Staffing

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Adecco

Robert Half

Randstad

Recruit

Allegis

Manpower

Hays

ADP

Kelly Services

CIIC

CareerBuilder

IKYA

Innovsource

Mercer

Teamlease

Temp Holdings

Jobrapido

Aon Hewitt

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Recruitment market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Recruitment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Recruitment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Recruitment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Recruitment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Recruitment Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Recruitment Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Recruitment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Traditional Recruitment

2.2.2 Traditional Recruitment

2.3 Recruitment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Recruitment Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Recruitment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Recruitment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Recruitment of Permanent Staffing

2.4.2 Recruitment of Temporary Staffing

2.5 Recruitment Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Recruitment Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Recruitment Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Recruitment by Players

3.1 Global Recruitment Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Recruitment Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Recruitment Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Recruitment Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Recruitment by Regions

4.1 Recruitment Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Recruitment Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Recruitment Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Recruitment Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Recruitment Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Recruitment Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Recruitment Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Recruitment Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Recruitment Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Recruitment Market Size by Type

..…continued.

