Global Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Marke Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Network-Based Positioning System

Independent Positioning System

Hybrid Positioning System

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Offices and Commercial Buildings

Government, Public Safety and Urban Security

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Aviation

Academia and Education

Oil, Gas and Mining

Manufacturing, Distribution and Logistics

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Google(US)

Microsoft(US)

Apple(US)

Aisle411(US)

Broadcom(US)

HERE Maps(FI)

Acuity Brands(ByteLight)(US)

IndoorAtals(FI)

Wifarer(CA)

Senion(SE)

Ericsson(SE)

Qualcomm(US)

Point Inside(US)

Cisco Systems(US)

Shopkick(US)

Insiteo(US)

Navizon/Accuware(US)

Ekahau(US)

Skyhook(TruePosition)(US)

Zonith(DK)

Huace Optical-communications(CN)

Rtmap(CN)

TRX Systems(US)

URadio Systems(CN)

Ubisense(UK)

Meridian(US)

Locata (AU)

Sensewhere(UK)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Network-Based Positioning System

2.2.3 Hybrid Positioning System

2.3 Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Offices and Commercial Buildings

2.4.2 Government, Public Safety and Urban Security

2.4.3 Healthcare

2.4.4 Travel and Hospitality

2.4.5 Aviation

2.4.6 Academia and Education

2.4.7 Oil, Gas and Mining

2.4.8 Manufacturing, Distribution and Logistics

2.5 Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) by Players

3.1 Global Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) by Regions

4.1 Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Market Size by Regions

