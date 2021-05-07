Global Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Active Detection System

Passive Detection System

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial Buildings

Industrial

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ORR Protection

NetVu

National Fire Protection (NFP)

Fike

Bosch Security

Notifier (Honeywell)

FLIR

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Segment by Type

2.2.1 Active Detection System

2.2.2 Passive Detection System

2.3 Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential

2.4.2 Commercial Buildings

2.4.3 Industrial

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System by Company

3.1 Global Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System by Regions

4.1 Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System by Regions

4.2 Americas Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD) System Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

Continued…

