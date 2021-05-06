Global and Regional Wankel Engines Sales Market Size, Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Research report

Global “Wankel Engines Sales Market” Analysis 2021-2027:

The Wankel engine is a type of internal combustion engine using an eccentric rotary design to convert pressure into rotating motion. In contrast to the more common reciprocating piston designs, the Wankel engine delivers advantages of simplicity, smoothness, compactness, high revolutions per minute, and a high power-to-weight ratio primarily due to the fact that it produces three power pulses per rotor revolution compared to one per revolution in a two-stroke piston engine and one per two revolutions in a four-stroke piston engine (although at the actual output shaft, there is only one power pulse per revolution, since the output shaft spins three times as fast as the actual rotor does, as can be seen in the animation below, making it roughly equivalent to a 2-stroke engine of the same displacement; this is also why the displacement only measures one face of the rotor, since only one face is working for each output shaft revolution). The engine is commonly referred to as a rotary engine, although this name also applies to other completely different designs, primarily aircraft engines with their cylinders arranged in a circular fashion around the crankshaft. All parts rotate consistently in one direction, as opposed to the common reciprocating piston engine, which has pistons violently changing direction. The four-stage cycle of intake, compression, ignition, and exhaust occur each revolution at each of the three rotor tips moving inside the oval-like epitrochoid-shaped housing, enabling the three power pulses per rotor revolution. The rotor is similar in shape to a Reuleaux triangle with sides that are somewhat flatter.

In the last several years, global market of Wankel Engines developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 8%. In 2016, the actual production is about 900 Unit.

The global average price of Wankel Engines is in the fluctuation trend, from 35.8 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 33 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global aero industry, prices will be in fluctuation trend in the following five years.

The classification of Wankel Engines includes Water Cooled and Air Cooled and the proportion of Water Cooled in 2016 is about 70%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Wankel Engines is widely used in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Airplanes, and Other. The most proportion of Wankel Engines is Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.

Europe is the largest supplier of Wankel Engines, with a production market share nearly 77% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Wankel Engines, enjoying production market share nearly 16% in 2016.

China has great consumption growth rate, Market competition is very intense. UAV Engines and Austro Engine are the two leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and market, with high-end customers; have been formed in the large market share in the industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wankel Engines Market

The global Wankel Engines market was valued at USD 45 in 2020 and will reach USD 72 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2022-2027.

Global Wankel Engines Scope and Market Size

The global Wankel Engines market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wankel Engines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

project the value and sales volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions. This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. The report forecast global Wankel Engines Sales market growth to reach Million USD in 2021 with a heavy CAGR value during the period of 2021-2027. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Product values are estimated based on manufacturers’ revenue. Estimates of the regional markets for Wankel Engines Sales are based on the applications market.

Based on the Wankel Engines Sales market trend, development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail.

The Report Provides Detailed Profile and Data Information Analysis Of Leading Company:

UAV Engines

Austro Engine

LiquidPiston

Rotron Power

AIE

Mistral Engines

Aixro

Orbital Power

Market Segment by Product Type:

Water Cooled

Air Cooled

Market Segment by Product Application:

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Airplanes

The negative global impacts of the coronavirus are already there, significantly affecting the Wankel Engines Sales market size in 2021. This report studies and analyzes the in-depth impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Wankel Engines Sales industry.

In addition, the report provides insight into main drivers of market demand and strategies of suppliers. Key players are profiled, and their market shares in the global Wankel Engines Sales market are discussed. And this report covers the historical situation, present status and the future prospects of the global Wankel Engines Sales market for 2015-2027.



