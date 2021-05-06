Global Automotive seat heater Sales Market Size by Production, Top Countries Import-Export and Consumption Forecast & Regional Analysis by 2027

Global “Automotive seat heater Sales Market” Forecast 2021-2027:

Automotive seat heater is installed in the automotive seat and can produce heat when energizing. It is composed of heater chip, wiring harness, integrated temperature control module, switches and insurance. The heater chip is usually made of carbon fiber, composite fiber or resistance wire.

Demand for Automotive Seat Heater has mainly been driven by people’s increasing demand for a comfortable style of life, etc. National policies are the main growth catalysts for the market.

The major consumption regions of Automotive Seat Heater are United States, Europe, Japan and China, which accounting for about 90 % of sales market share in total. Europe is the largest sales region (sales share 38.70% in 2016).

Automotive seat heater is mainly produced by Gentherm and Kongsberg, and these two companies occupied about 80% market share by revenue in 2016.

Automotive seat heater can be divided into carbon fiber heater and composite fiber heater. In OEMs market, carbon fiber heater is almost replaced by composite fiber heater, for the process of carbon fiber heater is more complicated.

Although sales of automotive seat heater brought a lot of opportunities, the industry barrier is rather high and the automotive industry supply chain is rather closed. Therefore, the study recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the automotive seat heater field hastily.

The global Automotive seat heater market was valued at USD 601 in 2020 and will reach USD 730.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2022-2027.

The global Automotive seat heater market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive seat heater market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Automotive seat heater Sales industry analysis and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. The Report also estimates the market size, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate for decision making.

Automotive seat heater Sales Market size provides key analysis on the market status of the Automotive seat heater Sales manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Automotive seat heater Sales Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate.

The market research includes historical and forecast data, like demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Automotive seat heater Sales by geography, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions.

The research covers the current Automotive seat heater Sales market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Gentherm

Kongsberg

I.G.Bauerhin

Panasonic

ACTIVline

Check

Champion

Seat Comfort Systems

Tachibana

Goldern Time

Hxbest

SET Electronics

Hengfei Electronic

Firsten

Sincer

Langech

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the World Health Organization declared it a public health emergency. The desease has spread to over 100 countries and caused huge losses of lives around the globe. Especially the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard. The downward pressure on the world economy that once showed signs of recovery in the previous period has increased again. The outbreak of the epidemic has added risk factors to the already weak growth of the world economy. Many international organizations have pointed out that the world economy is in the most severe period since the financial crisis.

By the product type, the Automotive seat heater Sales market is primarily split into:

Composite Metal Heater

Carbon Fiber Heater

By the end users/application, Automotive seat heater Sales market report covers the following segments:

Normal Car

SUV

MPV

