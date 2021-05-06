Global Automotive EGR System Sales Market Size Trends & Forecast to 2027 Industry Analysis by Regions, Type and Applications, Top Countries Analysis by 360 Research report

Global “Automotive EGR System Sales Market” Forecast 2021-2027:

Exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) is a NOx emission control technique applicable to a wide range of diesel engines from light-, medium- and heavy-duty diesel engines right up to two-stroke low-speed marine engines. The configuration of an EGR system depends on the required EGR rate and other demands of the particular application.

According to the report, one of the key drivers of the market is the regulation of NOx emission from diesel and gasoline engines. To comply with rigorous NOx emission regulations, a combination of NOx reduction catalysts and EGR systems is used. Vehicles in European countries undergo stringent checks for compliance with emission standards. Japan and the US have adopted similar regulations. Governments issue such emission regulations to reduce the effects of harmful gases on human health and the environment. The primary aim of these legislations is to reduce the release of NOx and PM from the vehicle’s fuel.

At present, the leading companies in the market are BorgWarner, Denso, Rheinmetall Automotive, Delphi and Continental, this top 5 player occupied about 55% market share in 2016. The market size of global automotive exhaust gas recirculation systems was about 2280 MUSD in 2016. In 2013, the consumption of global automotive exhaust gas recirculation valves and coolers grew at a double digit growth rate for the emission regulations effects, while in China, due to the China IV emission standard, the rapid growth in the consumption of automotive exhaust gas recirculation valves occurred in 2014.

The growth of the Global Automotive EGR systems market may be impacted by the increased adoption of SCR over EGR systems technology, which has led to a decrease in the usage of EGR systems. SCR is a technology adopted by many automobile manufacturers, which uses AdBlue to convert excessive NOx gases into water and nitrogen.

The major challenge in this market is the adoption of SCR over EGR in diesel engines. SCR is a technology that converts the excessive NOx gases produced in the engine to water and nitrogen. It enables the engine to operate under optimized combustion conditions such as high temperature, high peak pressure, and excess oxygen.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive EGR System Market

The global Automotive EGR System market was valued at USD 3206.5 in 2020 and will reach USD 4731.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2022-2027.

Global Automotive EGR System Scope and Market Size

The global Automotive EGR System market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive EGR System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Automotive EGR System Sales industry analysis and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. The Report also estimates the market size, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate for decision making.

Automotive EGR System Sales Market size provides key analysis on the market status of the Automotive EGR System Sales manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Automotive EGR System Sales Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate.

The report demonstrates detail coverage of Automotive EGR System Sales industry and main market trends.

The market research includes historical and forecast data, like demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Automotive EGR System Sales by geography, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions.

The research covers the current Automotive EGR System Sales market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

BorgWarner

Denso

Rheinmetall Automotive

Continental

Delphi

Korens

Mahle

Keihin

Eberspacher

Faurecia

Tenneco

Longsheng Technology

MEET Automotive

Klubert + Schmidt

Yibin Tianruida

Gits Manufacturing

Zhejiang Jiulong

Yinlun Machinery

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the World Health Organization declared it a public health emergency. The desease has spread to over 100 countries and caused huge losses of lives around the globe. Especially the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard. The downward pressure on the world economy that once showed signs of recovery in the previous period has increased again. The outbreak of the epidemic has added risk factors to the already weak growth of the world economy. Many international organizations have pointed out that the world economy is in the most severe period since the financial crisis.

By the product type, the Automotive EGR System Sales market is primarily split into:

EGR Valves

EGR Coolers

EGR Sensors

ECU

By the end users/application, Automotive EGR System Sales market report covers the following segments:

Diesel Engine

Gasoline Engine

Table of Contents with Major Points :

Detailed TOC of Global Automotive EGR System Sales Market Research Report 2021-2027, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Automotive EGR System Sales Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive EGR System Sales

1.2 Automotive EGR System Sales Segment by Type

1.3 Automotive EGR System Sales Segment by Application

1.4 Global Automotive EGR System Sales Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Automotive EGR System Sales Industry

1.6 Automotive EGR System Sales Market Trends

2 Global Automotive EGR System Sales Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive EGR System Sales Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive EGR System Sales Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Automotive EGR System Sales Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive EGR System Sales Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Automotive EGR System Sales Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive EGR System Sales Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Automotive EGR System Sales Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Automotive EGR System Sales Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global Automotive EGR System Sales Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America Automotive EGR System Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Automotive EGR System Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Automotive EGR System Sales Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Automotive EGR System Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Automotive EGR System Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Automotive EGR System Sales Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Automotive EGR System Sales Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive EGR System Sales Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Automotive EGR System Sales Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Automotive EGR System Sales Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Automotive EGR System Sales Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Automotive EGR System Sales Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Automotive EGR System Sales Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global Automotive EGR System Sales Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive EGR System Sales Business

7 Automotive EGR System Sales Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Automotive EGR System Sales Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Automotive EGR System Sales Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Automotive EGR System Sales Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Automotive EGR System Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.5 Europe Automotive EGR System Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.6 Asia Pacific Automotive EGR System Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.7 Latin America Automotive EGR System Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive EGR System Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

