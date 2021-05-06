Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Machinery Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Machinery market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Machinery, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Machinery market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Machinery companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Inline AOI Equipment
Offline AOI Equipment
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
FPD (LCD/OLED)
PCB
Semiconductor
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Omron
Viscom AG
SAKI Corporation
Orbotech
Utechzone
Mirtec Co., Ltd.
Test Research, Inc(TRI)
CIMS China(Camtek)
Wuhan Jingce Electronic
Koh Young
CyberOptics Corporation
Machine Vision Products(MVP)
Shenzhou Vision Technology
Machvision Inc.
ViTrox
Nordson
ZhenHuaXing Technology ( ShenZhen ) Co., Ltd
Takano
Mek (Marantz Electronics)
JUTZE Intelligence Technology Co.,Ltd.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Machinery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Machinery market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Machinery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Machinery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Machinery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Machinery Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Machinery Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Machinery Segment by Type
2.2.1 Inline AOI Equipment
2.2.2 Offline AOI Equipment
2.3 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Machinery Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Machinery Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Machinery Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Machinery Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Machinery Segment by Application
2.4.1 FPD (LCD/OLED)
2.4.2 PCB
