Global Automated Material Handling Machinery Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automated Material Handling Machinery market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automated Material Handling Machinery, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automated Material Handling Machinery market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automated Material Handling Machinery companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

Automated Conveyor & Sortation Systems

Automated Guided Vehicle Systems

Robotic Systems

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

E-commerce & Retail

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Airport

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Schaefer

Intelligrated

Daifuku

Murata Machinery

Vanderlande

Dematic

Fives group

Mecalux

Swisslog AG

Beumer group

Viastore

System Logistics

Knapp

Grenzebach

TGW Logistics

Witron

Kardex AG

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automated Material Handling Machinery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automated Material Handling Machinery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automated Material Handling Machinery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automated Material Handling Machinery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automated Material Handling Machinery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automated Material Handling Machinery Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Automated Material Handling Machinery Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automated Material Handling Machinery Segment by Type

2.2.1 Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

2.2.2 Automated Conveyor & Sortation Systems

2.2.3 Automated Guided Vehicle Systems

2.2.4 Robotic Systems

2.3 Automated Material Handling Machinery Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Automated Material Handling Machinery Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automated Material Handling Machinery Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Automated Material Handling Machinery Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Automated Material Handling Machinery Segment by Application

2.4.1 E-commerce & Retail

2.4.2 Food & Beverage

2.4.3 Manufacturing

2.4.4 Pharmaceutical

….continued

