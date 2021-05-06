Global Casting Equipment Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Casting Equipment market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Casting Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Casting Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Casting Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Casting Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Casting Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Ordinary Sand Casting

Special Casting

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Aircraft Parts Casting

Automobile Parts Casting

Pumps & Valves Parts Casting

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

DISA Group

Loramendi

Sinto

Baoding Well

Kunkel Wagner

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Casting Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Casting Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Casting Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Casting Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Casting Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Casting Equipment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Casting Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Casting Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Ordinary Sand Casting

2.2.2 Special Casting

2.3 Casting Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Casting Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Casting Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Casting Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Casting Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Aircraft Parts Casting

2.4.2 Automobile Parts Casting

2.4.3 Pumps & Valves Parts Casting

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Casting Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Casting Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Casting Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Casting Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Casting Equipment by Company

3.1 Global Casting Equipment Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Casting Equipment Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Casting Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Casting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Casting Equipment Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Casting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Casting Equipment Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Casting Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Casting Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Casting Equipment Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Casting Equipment by Regions

4.1 Casting Equipment by Regions

4.2 Americas Casting Equipment Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Casting Equipment Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Casting Equipment Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Casting Equipment Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Casting Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Casting Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Casting Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Casting Equipment Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Casting Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Casting Equipment Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Casting Equipment Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Casting Equipment Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Casting Equipment Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Casting Equipment Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Casting Equipment by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Casting Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Casting Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Casting Equipment Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Casting Equipment Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Casting Equipment by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Casting Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Casting Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Casting Equipment Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Casting Equipment Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

Continued…

