Global and United States Control Valve Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

This study researches the Control Valve market overview in global and United States market.

For the global market, this report focuses on the market size of Control Valve in global, regional and country-level market, by regions (countries), by Type, and by Application, for the period 2015-2025. It also includes the Control Valve provides details and data information by players for the period 2015-2020.

For United States market, the report presents the markets size of Control Valve by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026. It also provides the Control Valve sales and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020.

According to this study, over the next five years the Control Valve market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 7377.5 million by 2025, from $ 6436.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Control Valve business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by Type:

Pneumatic Control Valve

Hydraulic Control Valve

Electrical Control Valve

Segmentation by Application

Electrical Power

Oil and Gas

Water &Waste-water Management

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Mining

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Emerson Electric

Velan Inc

Flowserve Corporation

Pentair Plc

General Electric Company

Metso Corporation

Crane Fluid Inc

Samson AG

IMI Plc

MIL Control Limited

Crane Co.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Control Valve Market Size and Forecast 2015-2025

2.1.2 Control Valve Market Size and Forecast by Region (2015-2025)

2.2 United States Market Overview

2.2.1 United States Control Valve Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 (K Units)

2.2.2 United States Control Valve Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

3 Control Valve Segment by Type

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Pneumatic Control Valve

3.1.2 Hydraulic Control Valve

3.1.3 Electrical Control Valve

3.2 Global Control Valve Market Size by Type, 2015-2020

3.2.1 Global Control Valve Market Size by Type, 2015-2020 (K Units) ($ millions)

3.2.2 Global Control Valve Sale Price by Type, 2020-2020

3.3 Global Control Valve Market Size Forecast by Type, 2020-2025

3.3.1 Global Control Valve Market Size Forecast by Type, 2020-2025 (K Units) ($ millions)

3.3.2 Global Control Valve Sale Price by Type, 2020-2025

3.4 United States Control Valve Market Size by Type, 2015-2025

3.4.1 Control Valve Market Size in United States by Type, 2015-2020 (K Units)

3.4.2 Control Valve Market Size in United States by Type, 2015-2020 ($ millions)

3.4.3 United States Control Valve Market Size Forecast by Type, 2020-2025 ($ millions)

4 Control Valve Segment by Application

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Electrical Power

4.1.2 Oil and Gas

4.1.3 Water &Waste-water Management

4.1.4 Automotive

4.1.5 Pharmaceuticals

4.1.6 Mining

4.1.7 Chemicals

4.1.8 Food & Beverage

4.1.9 Others

4.2 Global Control Valve Market Size by Application, 2015-2020

4.2.1 Global Control Valve Market Size by Application, 2015-2020 (K Units) ($ millions)

4.2.2 Global Control Valve Sale Price by Application, 2020-2020

4.3 Global Control Valve Market Size Forecast by Application, 2020-2025

4.3.1 Global Control Valve Market Size Forecast by Application, 2020-2020 (K Units) ($ millions)

4.3.2 Global Control Valve Sale Price by Application, 2020-2025

4.4 United States Control Valve Market Size by Application, 2015-2025

4.4.1 Control Valve Market Size in United States by Application, 2015-2020 (K Units)

4.4.2 Control Valve Market Size in United States by Application, 2015-2020 ($ millions)

4.4.3 United States Control Valve Market Size Forecast by Application, 2020-2025 ($ millions)

5 Vendor Landscape

5.1 Global Control Valve Sales Market Share by Players

5.1.1 Global Control Valve Sales by Players, (2018-2020)

5.1.2 Global Control Valve Sales Market Share by Players, (2018-2020)

5.2 Global Control Valve Revenue Market Share by Players

5.2.1 Global Control Valve Revenue by Players, (2018-2020)

5.2.2 Global Control Valve Revenue Market Share by Players, (2018-2020)

5.3 Global Control Valve Sale Price by Players

5.4 Key Manufacturers Control Valve Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

5.4.1 Key Manufacturers Control Valve Product Location Distribution

5.4.2 Players Control Valve Products Offered

5.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

5.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

5.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10), (2018-2020)

5.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

5.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

6 United States Market Size by Players

6.1 Key Players Control Valve Sales Market Share in United States, 2018-2020

6.1.1 Key Players Control Valve Sales in United States, 2018-2020 (K Units)

6.1.2 Key Players Control Valve Sales Market Share in United States, (2018-2020)

6.2 United States Control Valve Revenue Market Share by Players

6.2.1 United States Control Valve Revenue by Players, (2018-2020) ($ millions)

6.2.2 Control Valve Revenue Market Share in United States, by Players, (2018-2020)

7 Global Control Valve by Regions

7.1 Global Control Valve Market Size by Region, 2015-2020

7.1.1 Global Control Valve Market Size by Region, 2015-2020 (K Units)

7.1.2 Global Control Valve Market Size by Region, 2015-2020 ($ millions)

7.2 Global Control Valve Market Size Forecast by Region, 2020-2025

7.2.1 Global Control Valve Market Size Forecast by Region, 2020-2025

7.2.2 Global Control Valve Market Size Forecast by Region, 2020-2025 ($ millions)

7.3 Americas Control Valve Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

7.4 APAC Control Valve Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

7.5 Europe Control Valve Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

7.6 Middle East & Africa Control Valve Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

Continued…

