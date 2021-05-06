Global Control Valve Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Control Valve market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 7377.5 million by 2025, from $ 6436.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Control Valve business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Control Valve market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Control Valve, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Control Valve market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Control Valve companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Pneumatic Control Valve

Hydraulic Control Valve

Electrical Control Valve

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Electrical Power

Oil and Gas

Water &Waste-water Management

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Mining

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Emerson Electric

Velan Inc

Flowserve Corporation

Pentair Plc

General Electric Company

Metso Corporation

Crane Fluid Inc

Samson AG

IMI Plc

MIL Control Limited

Crane Co.

Flowserve Corporation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Control Valve consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Control Valve market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Control Valve manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Control Valve with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Control Valve submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Control Valve Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Control Valve Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Control Valve Segment by Type

2.2.1 Pneumatic Control Valve

2.2.2 Hydraulic Control Valve

2.2.3 Electrical Control Valve

2.3 Control Valve Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Control Valve Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Control Valve Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Control Valve Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Control Valve Segment by Application

2.4.1 Electrical Power

2.4.2 Oil and Gas

2.4.3 Water &Waste-water Management

2.4.4 Automotive

2.4.5 Pharmaceuticals

2.4.6 Mining

2.4.7 Chemicals

2.4.8 Food & Beverage

2.4.9 Others

2.5 Control Valve Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Control Valve Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Control Valve Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Control Valve Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Control Valve by Company

3.1 Global Control Valve Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Control Valve Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Control Valve Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Control Valve Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Control Valve Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Control Valve Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Control Valve Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Control Valve Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Control Valve Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Control Valve Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Control Valve by Regions

4.1 Control Valve by Regions

4.2 Americas Control Valve Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Control Valve Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Control Valve Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Control Valve Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Control Valve Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Control Valve Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Control Valve Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Control Valve Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Control Valve Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Control Valve Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Control Valve Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Control Valve Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Control Valve Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Control Valve Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Control Valve by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Control Valve Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Control Valve Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Control Valve Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Control Valve Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

Continued…

