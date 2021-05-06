Global and United States Concrete Placing Booms Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

This study researches the Concrete Placing Booms market overview in global and United States market.
For the global market, this report focuses on the market size of Concrete Placing Booms in global, regional and country-level market, by regions (countries), by Type, and by Application, for the period 2015-2025. It also includes the Concrete Placing Booms provides details and data information by players for the period 2015-2020.
For United States market, the report presents the markets size of Concrete Placing Booms by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026. It also provides the Concrete Placing Booms sales and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020.
According to this study, over the next five years the Concrete Placing Booms market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Concrete Placing Booms business, shared in Chapter 3.
Segmentation by Type:
Manual Placing Booms
Electric Plaching Booms
Hydraulic Placing Booms
Segmentation by Application
High Buildings and Large-scale Constructions.
Railway and Nuclear Power Industry
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Zoomlion
Concord Concrete Pumps
SARL HOE (Boomtech)
SANY GROUP
Liebherr
Action Construction Equipment Limited
Schwing America Inc.
Everdigm
XCMG
Betonstar
KLEIN GmbH
SERMAC
Asia Industries Material Handling Equipment Corporation
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Concrete Placing Booms Market Size and Forecast 2015-2025
2.1.2 Concrete Placing Booms Market Size and Forecast by Region (2015-2025)
2.2 United States Market Overview
2.2.1 United States Concrete Placing Booms Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 (K Units)
2.2.2 United States Concrete Placing Booms Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
3 Concrete Placing Booms Segment by Type
3.1 Overview
3.1.1 Manual Placing Booms
3.1.2 Electric Plaching Booms
3.1.3 Hydraulic Placing Booms
3.2 Global Concrete Placing Booms Market Size by Type, 2015-2020
3.2.1 Global Concrete Placing Booms Market Size by Type, 2015-2020 (K Units) ($ millions)
3.2.2 Global Concrete Placing Booms Sale Price by Type, 2020-2020
3.3 Global Concrete Placing Booms Market Size Forecast by Type, 2020-2025
3.3.1 Global Concrete Placing Booms Market Size Forecast by Type, 2020-2025 (K Units) ($ millions)
3.3.2 Global Concrete Placing Booms Sale Price by Type, 2020-2025
3.4 United States Concrete Placing Booms Market Size by Type, 2015-2025
3.4.1 Concrete Placing Booms Market Size in United States by Type, 2015-2020 (K Units)
3.4.2 Concrete Placing Booms Market Size in United States by Type, 2015-2020 ($ millions)
3.4.3 United States Concrete Placing Booms Market Size Forecast by Type, 2020-2025 ($ millions)
4 Concrete Placing Booms Segment by Application
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 High Buildings and Large-scale Constructions.
4.1.2 Railway and Nuclear Power Industry
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Concrete Placing Booms Market Size by Application, 2015-2020
4.2.1 Global Concrete Placing Booms Market Size by Application, 2015-2020 (K Units) ($ millions)
4.2.2 Global Concrete Placing Booms Sale Price by Application, 2020-2020
4.3 Global Concrete Placing Booms Market Size Forecast by Application, 2020-2025
4.3.1 Global Concrete Placing Booms Market Size Forecast by Application, 2020-2020 (K Units) ($ millions)
4.3.2 Global Concrete Placing Booms Sale Price by Application, 2020-2025
4.4 United States Concrete Placing Booms Market Size by Application, 2015-2025
4.4.1 Concrete Placing Booms Market Size in United States by Application, 2015-2020 (K Units)
4.4.2 Concrete Placing Booms Market Size in United States by Application, 2015-2020 ($ millions)
4.4.3 United States Concrete Placing Booms Market Size Forecast by Application, 2020-2025 ($ millions)
5 Vendor Landscape
5.1 Global Concrete Placing Booms Sales Market Share by Players
5.1.1 Global Concrete Placing Booms Sales by Players, (2018-2020)
5.1.2 Global Concrete Placing Booms Sales Market Share by Players, (2018-2020)
5.2 Global Concrete Placing Booms Revenue Market Share by Players
5.2.1 Global Concrete Placing Booms Revenue by Players, (2018-2020)
5.2.2 Global Concrete Placing Booms Revenue Market Share by Players, (2018-2020)
5.3 Global Concrete Placing Booms Sale Price by Players
5.4 Key Manufacturers Concrete Placing Booms Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
5.4.1 Key Manufacturers Concrete Placing Booms Product Location Distribution
5.4.2 Players Concrete Placing Booms Products Offered
5.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
5.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
5.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10), (2018-2020)
5.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
5.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
6 United States Market Size by Players
6.1 Key Players Concrete Placing Booms Sales Market Share in United States, 2018-2020
6.1.1 Key Players Concrete Placing Booms Sales in United States, 2018-2020 (K Units)
6.1.2 Key Players Concrete Placing Booms Sales Market Share in United States, (2018-2020)
6.2 United States Concrete Placing Booms Revenue Market Share by Players
6.2.1 United States Concrete Placing Booms Revenue by Players, (2018-2020) ($ millions)
6.2.2 Concrete Placing Booms Revenue Market Share in United States, by Players, (2018-2020)
7 Global Concrete Placing Booms by Regions
7.1 Global Concrete Placing Booms Market Size by Region, 2015-2020
7.1.1 Global Concrete Placing Booms Market Size by Region, 2015-2020 (K Units)
7.1.2 Global Concrete Placing Booms Market Size by Region, 2015-2020 ($ millions)
7.2 Global Concrete Placing Booms Market Size Forecast by Region, 2020-2025
7.2.1 Global Concrete Placing Booms Market Size Forecast by Region, 2020-2025
7.2.2 Global Concrete Placing Booms Market Size Forecast by Region, 2020-2025 ($ millions)
7.3 Americas Concrete Placing Booms Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
7.4 APAC Concrete Placing Booms Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
7.5 Europe Concrete Placing Booms Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
7.6 Middle East & Africa Concrete Placing Booms Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
8 Americas
8.1 Americas Concrete Placing Booms Consumption by Country
8.1.1 Americas Concrete Placing Booms Consumption by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Americas Concrete Placing Booms Value by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Americas Concrete Placing Booms Consumption by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 Americas Concrete Placing Booms Consumption by Application (2015-2020)
Continued…
