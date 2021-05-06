Immunology Market Analysis and Demand with Future Forecast to 2027

The Global “Immunology Market Size” is likely to expand in the coming years driven by the high prevalence of immunological disorders, resulting from environmental factors. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Immunology Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 77,365.4 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 143,833.2 Mn by 2026 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.1%.

Leading Players operating in the Immunology Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

AbbVie Inc.

Janssen Global Services,

LLC (Johnson & Johnson)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc

Novartis

Astellas

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

UCB SA

AbbVie Gains FDA Approval of SKYRIZI; Product to Witness High Demand in No Time

The global immunology market has gained impetus from the availability of several regulatory approved drugs. The approval of new drugs and the trends of improvements in clinical efficiencies will bode well for the global immunology market. In 2019, AbbVie received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the usage of ‘SKYRIZI’. The drug was aimed at the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. This drug was inclined towards the treatment of adults diagnosed with psoriasis and have been recommended for or undergoing therapy. The drug is likely to gain huge popularity among healthcare professionals and its high clinical efficacy will fuel the demand in the coming years.

Besides product launches and drug approvals, Fortune Business Insights assesses several other factors that have made significant growth contributions to the global immunology market. Companies are encouraged by the growing usage approvals by regulatory authorities across the world. Several company mergers and acquisitions have also accounted for growth of the global immunology market.

Table of Content:

1 Immunology Market Overview

1.1 Immunology Product Overview

1.2 Immunology Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Immunology Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Immunology Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Immunology Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Immunology Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Immunology Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Immunology Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Immunology Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Immunology Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Immunology Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Immunology Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Immunology Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Immunology Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Immunology Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Immunology Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Immunology Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Immunology Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Immunology Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Immunology Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Immunology Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Immunology Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Immunology Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Immunology Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Immunology Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Immunology as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Immunology Market

2.8 Key Company Immunology Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Immunology Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Immunology Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Immunology Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Immunology Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Immunology Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Immunology Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Immunology Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Immunology Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Immunology Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Immunology Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Immunology Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Immunology Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Immunology Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Immunology Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Immunology Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Immunology Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Immunology Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Immunology Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Immunology Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Immunology Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Immunology Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Immunology Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Immunology Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Immunology Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Immunology Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Immunology by Application

4.1 Immunology Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Immunology Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Immunology Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Immunology Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Immunology Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Immunology by Application

4.5.2 Europe Immunology by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Immunology by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Immunology by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Immunology by Application

5 North America Immunology Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Immunology Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Immunology Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Immunology Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Immunology Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Immunology Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Immunology Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe Immunology Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Immunology Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Immunology Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Immunology Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Immunology Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Immunology Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Immunology Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Immunology Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Immunology Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Immunology Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

