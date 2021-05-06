Immunodiagnostics Market Analysis and Demand with Future Forecast to 2027

The increasing number of geriatric population, and occurrences of infectious diseases like cancer, and hepatitis is expected to boost the Global “Immunodiagnostics” Market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Immunodiagnostics: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2025,” the market was valued at US$ 15,777.5 Mn in 2017. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the market will rise at a CAGR of 4.7%, and reach US$ 22,732.7 Mn by the end of 2025.

Key Players Operating in The Immunodiagnostics Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Abbott,

Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Diagnostics),

DiaSorin,

Danaher Corporation,

QIAGEN,

bioMérieux,

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

Quest Diagnostics.

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Immunodiagnostics Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Immunodiagnostics Market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current Immunodiagnostics Market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Immunodiagnostics Market.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1 Technological Advancements

4.2 Key Industry Developments -Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

4.3 Reimbursement Scenario

4.4 Key Performance Indicators for Global Immunodiagnostics Market

Global Immunodiagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

5.2.1 Instruments

5.2.2 Reagents & Consumables

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1 Oncology& Endocrinology

5.3.2 Hepatitis & Retrovirus

5.3.3 Cardiac Markers

5.3.4 Infectious Diseases

5.3.5 Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1 Clinical Laboratories

5.4.2 Hospitals

5.4.3 Physician’s Offices

5.4.4 Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

North America Immunodiagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

6.2.1 Instruments

6.2.2 Reagents & Consumables

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

6.3.1 Oncology& Endocrinology

6.3.2 Hepatitis & Retrovirus

6.3.3 Cardiac Markers

6.3.4 Infectious Diseases

6.3.5 Others

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

6.4.1 Clinical Laboratories

6.4.2 Hospitals

6.4.3 Physician’s Offices

6.4.4 Others

6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

6.5.1 USA

6.5.2 Canada

