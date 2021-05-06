Global Drilling Rigs Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Drilling Rigs market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Drilling Rigs, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Drilling Rigs market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Drilling Rigs companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Land Rigs

Barge Rigs

Platform Rigs

Drillship

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Petroleum Drilling Industry

Water Well Drilling

Mining Drilling Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Transocean

Ensco

Nabors Industries

Seadrill

Noble Corporation

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Drilling Rigs consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Drilling Rigs market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Drilling Rigs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Drilling Rigs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Drilling Rigs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Drilling Rigs Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Drilling Rigs Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Drilling Rigs Segment by Type

2.2.1 Land Rigs

2.2.2 Barge Rigs

2.2.3 Platform Rigs

2.2.4 Drillship

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Drilling Rigs Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Drilling Rigs Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Drilling Rigs Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Drilling Rigs Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Drilling Rigs Segment by Application

2.4.1 Petroleum Drilling Industry

2.4.2 Water Well Drilling

2.4.3 Mining Drilling Industry

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Drilling Rigs Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Drilling Rigs Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Drilling Rigs Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Drilling Rigs Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

ALSO READ :https://snehapatilmrfr437429579.wordpress.com/2021/02/09/flexible-heater-market-2021-opportunities-key-trends-size-latest-innovations-analysis-and-forecast-2023/

3 Global Drilling Rigs by Company

3.1 Global Drilling Rigs Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Drilling Rigs Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Drilling Rigs Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Drilling Rigs Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Drilling Rigs Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Drilling Rigs Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Drilling Rigs Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Drilling Rigs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Drilling Rigs Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Drilling Rigs Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

ALSO READ :https://onmogul.com/stories/ingaas-camera-market-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2027

4 Drilling Rigs by Regions

4.1 Drilling Rigs by Regions

4.2 Americas Drilling Rigs Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Drilling Rigs Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Drilling Rigs Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Drilling Rigs Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Drilling Rigs Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Drilling Rigs Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Drilling Rigs Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Drilling Rigs Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Drilling Rigs Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

..…continued.

