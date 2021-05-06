Global and United States Slewing Drives Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

This study researches the Slewing Drives market overview in global and United States market.

For the global market, this report focuses on the market size of Slewing Drives in global, regional and country-level market, by regions (countries), by Type, and by Application, for the period 2015-2025. It also includes the Slewing Drives provides details and data information by players for the period 2015-2020.

For United States market, the report presents the markets size of Slewing Drives by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026. It also provides the Slewing Drives sales and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020.

According to this study, over the next five years the Slewing Drives market will register a 2.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1962.9 million by 2025, from $ 1748 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Slewing Drives business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by Type:

Single Axis

Dual Axis

Multiple Axis

Segmentation by Application

Solar

Wind

Industrial

Mobile

Satellite

Medical

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Bonfiglioli(O&K)

NBC Group Ltd

Kinematics Manufacturing (KMI)

Slew Master

IMO USA

The Precision Alliance (TPA)

Thyssenkrupp

Sunslew

Cone Drive

Dalian Running Engineering

Young Powertech

Techniek

Findynamica

Dinamic Oil

TGB Group Technologies, SL

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Slewing Drives Market Size and Forecast 2015-2025

2.1.2 Slewing Drives Market Size and Forecast by Region (2015-2025)

2.2 United States Market Overview

2.2.1 United States Slewing Drives Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 (K Units)

2.2.2 United States Slewing Drives Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

3 Slewing Drives Segment by Type

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Single Axis

3.1.2 Dual Axis

3.1.3 Multiple Axis

3.2 Global Slewing Drives Market Size by Type, 2015-2020

3.2.1 Global Slewing Drives Market Size by Type, 2015-2020 (K Units) ($ millions)

3.2.2 Global Slewing Drives Sale Price by Type, 2020-2020

3.3 Global Slewing Drives Market Size Forecast by Type, 2020-2025

3.3.1 Global Slewing Drives Market Size Forecast by Type, 2020-2025 (K Units) ($ millions)

3.3.2 Global Slewing Drives Sale Price by Type, 2020-2025

3.4 United States Slewing Drives Market Size by Type, 2015-2025

3.4.1 Slewing Drives Market Size in United States by Type, 2015-2020 (K Units)

3.4.2 Slewing Drives Market Size in United States by Type, 2015-2020 ($ millions)

3.4.3 United States Slewing Drives Market Size Forecast by Type, 2020-2025 ($ millions)

4 Slewing Drives Segment by Application

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Solar

4.1.2 Wind

4.1.3 Industrial

4.1.4 Mobile

4.1.5 Satellite

4.1.6 Medical

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Slewing Drives Market Size by Application, 2015-2020

4.2.1 Global Slewing Drives Market Size by Application, 2015-2020 (K Units) ($ millions)

4.2.2 Global Slewing Drives Sale Price by Application, 2020-2020

4.3 Global Slewing Drives Market Size Forecast by Application, 2020-2025

4.3.1 Global Slewing Drives Market Size Forecast by Application, 2020-2020 (K Units) ($ millions)

4.3.2 Global Slewing Drives Sale Price by Application, 2020-2025

4.4 United States Slewing Drives Market Size by Application, 2015-2025

4.4.1 Slewing Drives Market Size in United States by Application, 2015-2020 (K Units)

4.4.2 Slewing Drives Market Size in United States by Application, 2015-2020 ($ millions)

4.4.3 United States Slewing Drives Market Size Forecast by Application, 2020-2025 ($ millions)

5 Vendor Landscape

5.1 Global Slewing Drives Sales Market Share by Players

5.1.1 Global Slewing Drives Sales by Players, (2018-2020)

5.1.2 Global Slewing Drives Sales Market Share by Players, (2018-2020)

5.2 Global Slewing Drives Revenue Market Share by Players

5.2.1 Global Slewing Drives Revenue by Players, (2018-2020)

5.2.2 Global Slewing Drives Revenue Market Share by Players, (2018-2020)

5.3 Global Slewing Drives Sale Price by Players

5.4 Key Manufacturers Slewing Drives Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

5.4.1 Key Manufacturers Slewing Drives Product Location Distribution

5.4.2 Players Slewing Drives Products Offered

5.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

5.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

5.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10), (2018-2020)

5.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

5.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

6 United States Market Size by Players

6.1 Key Players Slewing Drives Sales Market Share in United States, 2018-2020

6.1.1 Key Players Slewing Drives Sales in United States, 2018-2020 (K Units)

6.1.2 Key Players Slewing Drives Sales Market Share in United States, (2018-2020)

6.2 United States Slewing Drives Revenue Market Share by Players

6.2.1 United States Slewing Drives Revenue by Players, (2018-2020) ($ millions)

6.2.2 Slewing Drives Revenue Market Share in United States, by Players, (2018-2020)

7 Global Slewing Drives by Regions

7.1 Global Slewing Drives Market Size by Region, 2015-2020

7.1.1 Global Slewing Drives Market Size by Region, 2015-2020 (K Units)

7.1.2 Global Slewing Drives Market Size by Region, 2015-2020 ($ millions)

7.2 Global Slewing Drives Market Size Forecast by Region, 2020-2025

7.2.1 Global Slewing Drives Market Size Forecast by Region, 2020-2025

7.2.2 Global Slewing Drives Market Size Forecast by Region, 2020-2025 ($ millions)

7.3 Americas Slewing Drives Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

7.4 APAC Slewing Drives Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

7.5 Europe Slewing Drives Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

7.6 Middle East & Africa Slewing Drives Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

8 Americas

8.1 Americas Slewing Drives Consumption by Country

8.1.1 Americas Slewing Drives Consumption by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Americas Slewing Drives Value by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Americas Slewing Drives Consumption by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Americas Slewing Drives Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 United States

8.5 Canada

8.6 Mexico

8.7 Brazil

Continued…

