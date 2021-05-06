Peritoneal Dialysis Market Analysis and Demand with Future Forecast to 2027

The rising prevalence of end stage renal disease and surge in demand for home dialysis treatment are anticipated to drive the global peritoneal dialysis market, finds Fortune Business Insights in a new study. The study is titled “Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 – 2025.” According to the study, the global peritoneal dialysis market will rise at 6.9% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 6,077.2 Mn by 2025 from US$ 3,589.9 Mn.

Leading Players operating in the Peritoneal Dialysis Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Kabi

Medtronic

Utah Medical Products

Glomeria Therapeutics

Poly Medicure Ltd.

Cook Medical

CardioMed Supplies Inc.

Medical Components, Inc.

