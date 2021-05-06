Global and China Corded Power Tools Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

This study researches the Corded Power Tools market overview in global and China market.
For the global market, this report focuses on the market size of Corded Power Tools in global, regional and country-level market, by regions (countries), by Type, and by Application, for the period 2015-2025. It also includes the Corded Power Tools provides details and data information by players for the period 2015-2020.
For China market, the report presents the markets size of Corded Power Tools by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026. It also provides the Corded Power Tools sales and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020.
According to this study, over the next five years the Corded Power Tools market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Corded Power Tools business, shared in Chapter 3.
Segmentation by Type:
Saws
Lawnmower
Angle Grinders
Hammer Drills
Others
Segmentation by Application
Residential Applications
Construction Field
Industry Field
Gardening Field
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt)
Festool
Bosch
Makita
Hitachi Koki
TTI
Snap-on
Hilti
DEVON (Chevron Group)
Metabo
Jiangsu Jinding
KEN
Apex Tool Group
Zhejiang Crown
C. & E. Fein
Positec Group
Dongcheng
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Corded Power Tools Market Size and Forecast 2015-2025
2.1.2 Corded Power Tools Market Size and Forecast by Region (2015-2025)
2.2 China Market Overview
2.2.1 China Corded Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 (K Units)
2.2.2 China Corded Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
3 Corded Power Tools Segment by Type
3.1 Overview
3.1.1 Saws
3.1.2 Lawnmower
3.1.3 Angle Grinders
3.1.4 Hammer Drills
3.1.5 Others
3.2 Global Corded Power Tools Market Size by Type, 2015-2020
3.2.1 Global Corded Power Tools Market Size by Type, 2015-2020 (K Units) ($ millions)
3.2.2 Global Corded Power Tools Sale Price by Type, 2020-2020
3.3 Global Corded Power Tools Market Size Forecast by Type, 2020-2025
3.3.1 Global Corded Power Tools Market Size Forecast by Type, 2020-2025 (K Units) ($ millions)
3.3.2 Global Corded Power Tools Sale Price by Type, 2020-2025
3.4 China Corded Power Tools Market Size by Type, 2015-2025
3.4.1 Corded Power Tools Market Size in China by Type, 2015-2020 (K Units)
3.4.2 Corded Power Tools Market Size in China by Type, 2015-2020 ($ millions)
3.4.3 China Corded Power Tools Market Size Forecast by Type, 2020-2025 ($ millions)
4 Corded Power Tools Segment by Application
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Residential Applications
4.1.2 Construction Field
4.1.3 Industry Field
4.1.4 Gardening Field
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Corded Power Tools Market Size by Application, 2015-2020
4.2.1 Global Corded Power Tools Market Size by Application, 2015-2020 (K Units) ($ millions)
4.2.2 Global Corded Power Tools Sale Price by Application, 2020-2020
4.3 Global Corded Power Tools Market Size Forecast by Application, 2020-2025
4.3.1 Global Corded Power Tools Market Size Forecast by Application, 2020-2020 (K Units) ($ millions)
4.3.2 Global Corded Power Tools Sale Price by Application, 2020-2025
4.4 China Corded Power Tools Market Size by Application, 2015-2025
4.4.1 Corded Power Tools Market Size in China by Application, 2015-2020 (K Units)
4.4.2 Corded Power Tools Market Size in China by Application, 2015-2020 ($ millions)
4.4.3 China Corded Power Tools Market Size Forecast by Application, 2020-2025 ($ millions)
5 Vendor Landscape
5.1 Global Corded Power Tools Sales Market Share by Players
5.1.1 Global Corded Power Tools Sales by Players, (2018-2020)
5.1.2 Global Corded Power Tools Sales Market Share by Players, (2018-2020)
5.2 Global Corded Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Players
5.2.1 Global Corded Power Tools Revenue by Players, (2018-2020)
5.2.2 Global Corded Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Players, (2018-2020)
5.3 Global Corded Power Tools Sale Price by Players
5.4 Key Manufacturers Corded Power Tools Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
5.4.1 Key Manufacturers Corded Power Tools Product Location Distribution
5.4.2 Players Corded Power Tools Products Offered
5.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
5.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
5.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10), (2018-2020)
5.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
5.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
6 China Market Size by Players
6.1 Key Players Corded Power Tools Sales Market Share in China, 2018-2020
6.1.1 Key Players Corded Power Tools Sales in China, 2018-2020 (K Units)
6.1.2 Key Players Corded Power Tools Sales Market Share in China, (2018-2020)
6.2 China Corded Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Players
6.2.1 China Corded Power Tools Revenue by Players, (2018-2020) ($ millions)
6.2.2 Corded Power Tools Revenue Market Share in China, by Players, (2018-2020)
7 Global Corded Power Tools by Regions
7.1 Global Corded Power Tools Market Size by Region, 2015-2020
7.1.1 Global Corded Power Tools Market Size by Region, 2015-2020 (K Units)
7.1.2 Global Corded Power Tools Market Size by Region, 2015-2020 ($ millions)
7.2 Global Corded Power Tools Market Size Forecast by Region, 2020-2025
7.2.1 Global Corded Power Tools Market Size Forecast by Region, 2020-2025
7.2.2 Global Corded Power Tools Market Size Forecast by Region, 2020-2025 ($ millions)
7.3 Americas Corded Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
7.4 APAC Corded Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
7.5 Europe Corded Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
7.6 Middle East & Africa Corded Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
Continued…
