Global Corded Power Tools Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Corded Power Tools market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Corded Power Tools business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Corded Power Tools market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Corded Power Tools, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Corded Power Tools market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Corded Power Tools companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Saws

Lawnmower

Angle Grinders

Hammer Drills

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential Applications

Construction Field

Industry Field

Gardening Field

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt)

Festool

Bosch

Makita

Hitachi Koki

TTI

Snap-on

Hilti

DEVON (Chevron Group)

Metabo

Jiangsu Jinding

KEN

Apex Tool Group

Zhejiang Crown

C. & E. Fein

Positec Group

Dongcheng

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Corded Power Tools consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Corded Power Tools market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Corded Power Tools manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Corded Power Tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Corded Power Tools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Corded Power Tools Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Corded Power Tools Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Corded Power Tools Segment by Type

2.2.1 Saws

2.2.2 Lawnmower

2.2.3 Angle Grinders

2.2.4 Hammer Drills

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Corded Power Tools Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Corded Power Tools Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Corded Power Tools Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Corded Power Tools Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Corded Power Tools Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential Applications

2.4.2 Construction Field

2.4.3 Industry Field

2.4.4 Gardening Field

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Corded Power Tools Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Corded Power Tools Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Corded Power Tools Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Corded Power Tools Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Corded Power Tools by Company

3.1 Global Corded Power Tools Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Corded Power Tools Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Corded Power Tools Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Corded Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Corded Power Tools Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Corded Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Corded Power Tools Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Corded Power Tools Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Corded Power Tools Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Corded Power Tools Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Corded Power Tools by Regions

4.1 Corded Power Tools by Regions

4.2 Americas Corded Power Tools Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Corded Power Tools Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Corded Power Tools Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Corded Power Tools Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Corded Power Tools Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Corded Power Tools Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Corded Power Tools Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Corded Power Tools Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Corded Power Tools Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Corded Power Tools Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Corded Power Tools Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Corded Power Tools Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Corded Power Tools Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Corded Power Tools Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Corded Power Tools by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Corded Power Tools Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Corded Power Tools Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Corded Power Tools Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Corded Power Tools Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Corded Power Tools by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Corded Power Tools Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Corded Power Tools Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Corded Power Tools Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Corded Power Tools Consumption by Application

Continued…

